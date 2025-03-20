SJC: Georgian Courts’ Decision to Keep Sadigov in Detention “Illegal” and “Unfounded”

Georgian common courts have defied a European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruling by maintaining Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov is “illegal” and “unfounded” extradition detention,” the Social Justice Center (SJC) said on March 20. This is despite the ECtHR’s February 27 order prohibiting his transfer to Azerbaijan pending a final decision.

On March 11, the SJC filed a motion with the Tbilisi City Court requesting the cancellation of Sadygov’s extradition detention, noting that his final detention deadline expires on May 3, well before the ECtHR could make a final decision on his case. The organization asked the Court to replace the detention measure with bail. The court reviewed the motion without the oral hearing and declared the motion inadmissible. The judge determined that the ECtHR’s decision only suspends extradition and does not constitute a substantial new circumstance requiring a change in detention status.

The ruling was upheld by the Investigative Panel of the Tbilisi Court of Appeals on March 17. The court said that the defense failed to demonstrate why the ECtHR’s suspension or potential prohibition of extradition warranted Sadygov’s release, citing concerns that he may evade justice.

“The reasoning of both the Tbilisi City Court and the Tbilisi Court of Appeals is completely unfounded and contradicts the requirements of both national legislation and international law,” the SJC said.

The statement also read that the SJC will dispute “illegal decisions” to keep Afgan Sadygov in extradition detention in the full application submitted to the European Court.

The Social Justice Center continues to represent Sadygov’s interests and has pledged to provide periodic updates on his case.

Sadygov was arrested in Azerbaijan in 2020 on extortion charges, he was sentenced to seven years, later reduced to four. He was released after two years following a 242-day hunger strike.

The journalist has been reportedly living in Georgia since December 2023. He was detained in August 2024 in Tbilisi. In November 2024, the Tbilisi City Court ruled for his extradition, but the ECtHR later halted the decision.

International organizations, including Amnesty International and the OSCE, have called on Georgia not to extradite Afghan Sadygov to Azerbaijan. The United States State Department had called on the Georgian authorities to release the Azerbaijani journalist.