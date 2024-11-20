Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Zurab Shvangiradze, a 26-year-old Georgian fighter, was killed in the Russian war against Ukraine. He died on November 8 after nearly two months in the hospital. He was buried on November 19 in Tbilisi.

His comrade, Koka Murachashvili, told RFE/RL’s Tbilisi Burau that Shvangiradze was injured while carrying out a military mission on the road to Bakhmut in early September. “He was on a mission with several fighters, cleaning a building. The Russian soldier wounded him there. A bullet hit him in the face. After being evacuated, he was taken to a clinic in Dnipro. He underwent several difficult operations, but unfortunately his body could not take it any more,” Murachashvili said.

Shvangiradze was a biker and car mechanic who left for Ukraine in 2022. He soon returned to Georgia, got married and had a child. In May this year, he went back to Ukraine and joined the multinational “Black Eagle” special forces unit. After his death, he left behind his wife and 9-month-old child.

The latest casualty brings to 59 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

