Source: Rand Corporation
Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Civil.ge Send an email 27/10/2024 - 22:18
Another Georgian citizen, Mamuka Kekelia, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information to Civil.ge on October 27.

We are trying to get more details on the circumstances of the Georgian fighter’s death and will update the news as soon as we receive them.

The latest casualty brings to 58 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

