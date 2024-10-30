EC Publishes Second Enlargement Report as EU Ambassador Highlights “Unprecedented Backsliding” in Judiciary and Fundamental Rights

The European Commission has published its report on the alignment of Georgia with the EU acquis – its body of common rights and applications. This provides an assessment of the country’s accession readiness.

The press release of the Commission underlines the findings of OSCE/ODIHR on the parliamentary elections in Georgia, noting that the observer “identified several shortcomings that occurred in a tense and highly polarised environment,” and emphasizing that “these preliminary findings confirm the need for a comprehensive electoral reform that was already highlighted in past key recommendations.”

The report says that the Commission’s last year’s recommendations concerning fundamental human rights “have not been implemented.” Commenting on the report, EU Ambassador Paweł Herczyński stated: “Let me say clearly: this [backsliding on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights chapter] is unprecedented for a country that aspires to join the EU.”

Ambassador emphasized that “Georgia’s candidate status was granted ‘on the understanding’ that nine steps – related mostly to rule of law and democracy – would be taken. Unfortunately, there was no sufficient political commitment by the Georgian authorities to implement the necessary reforms.” The Commission on its part, stressed that in the coming year Georgia should, in particular, repeal the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence and repeal the legislative package on Family Values and Protection of Minors.

The report notes Georgia’s rate of alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy remains considerably low at 49% (though up from 44% during the previous cycle) and that “Georgia has not participated in EU crisis management missions and operations under the common security and defence policy since June 2023.”

The report also stresses that “a number of direct flights to various destinations to/from Russia has significantly increased during the reporting period,” nuancing though that “Georgia cooperated with the EU to prevent circumvention of sanctions.”

“The EU supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and has been engaged since 2008 in peaceful conflict resolution efforts, including through the EU Monitoring Mission and the work of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia,” emphasizes the report.

Ambassador Herczyński summarized the spirit of the report by saying one year since the last report “There aren’t many reasons to celebrate” and that “This year, Georgia has gone backwards while other candidate countries have advanced, some of them already opening accession negotiations.”

He said the EU’s door remained open, but said the process is merit based and “without shortcuts” advising the leaders to read the report “very, very carefully” to find the path to re-engagement. “Georgia’s next government should reverse course, recommit to democratic principles and values if it wants to bring the country closer to the EU. This has to start with full transparency about the electoral process,” concluded Ambasador Herczyński.

EC uses four levels of preparedness from least to most prepared: early stage of preparation, some level of preparation, moderately well prepared, good level of preparation. EC uses four levels of preparedness from least to most prepared: early stage of preparation, some level of preparation, moderately well prepared, good level of preparation. Georgia is assessed as being at early stage of preparation in four areas; In two areas, Georgia is assesed as being between early stage of preparation and some level of preparation; Georgia is assessed as having some level of preparation in 17 areas; In one are, Georgia is assessed as being between some level of preparation and a moderate level of preparation; Georgia is assessed as being moderately well prepared in 9 areas; Georgia does not have a “good level” marking.

Chapters Level of Preparation Chapter 23: Judiciary and fundamental rights Some level of preparation Chapter 24: Justice, freedom and security Some level of preparation Chapter 5: Public procurement Some level of preparation Chapter 18: Statistics Some level of preparation Chapter 32: Financial control Some level of preparation Chapter 1: Free movement of goods Some level of preparation Chapter 2: Freedom of movement for workers Early stage of preparation Chapter 3: Right of establishment and freedom to provide services Moderately prepared Chapter 4: Free movement of capital Moderately prepared Chapter 6: Company law Some level of preparation Chapter 7: Intellectual property law Some level of preparation Chapter 8: Competition policy Between early stage of preparation and some level of preparation Chapter 9: Financial services Some level of preparation Chapter 28: Consumer and health protection Some level of preparation Chapter 10: Digital transformation and media Some level of preparation Chapter 16: Taxation Between some level of preparation and a moderate level of preparation Chapter 17: Economic and monetary policy Moderately prepared Chapter 19: Social policy and employment Some level of preparation Chapter 20: Enterprise and industrial policy Moderately prepared Chapter 25: Science and research Moderately prepared Chapter 26: Education and culture Moderately prepared Chapter 29: Customs union Moderately prepared Chapter 14: Transport policy Some level of preparation Chapter 15: Energy Some level of preparation Chapter 21: Trans-European networks Some level of preparation Chapter 27: Environment and climate change Early stage of preparation Chapter 11: Agriculture and rural development Early stage of preparation Chapter 12: Food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy Some level of preparation Chapter 13: Fisheries and aquaculture Some level of preparation Chapter 22: Regional policy and coordination of structural instruments Between early stage of preparation and some level of preparation Chapter 33: Financial and budgetary provisions Early stage of preparation Chapter 30: External relations Moderately prepared Chapter 31: Foreign, security and defence policy Moderately prepared

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)