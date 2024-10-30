skip to content
European Commission, photo c/o: robert-schuman.eu
News

EC Publishes Second Enlargement Report as EU Ambassador Highlights “Unprecedented Backsliding” in Judiciary and Fundamental Rights

The European Commission has published its report on the alignment of Georgia with the EU acquis – its body of common rights and applications. This provides an assessment of the country’s accession readiness.

The press release of the Commission underlines the findings of OSCE/ODIHR on the parliamentary elections in Georgia, noting that the observer “identified several shortcomings that occurred in a tense and highly polarised environment,” and emphasizing that “these preliminary findings confirm the need for a comprehensive electoral reform that was already highlighted in past key recommendations.”

The report says that the Commission’s last year’s recommendations concerning fundamental human rights “have not been implemented.” Commenting on the report, EU Ambassador Paweł Herczyński stated: “Let me say clearly: this [backsliding on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights chapter] is unprecedented for a country that aspires to join the EU.”

Ambassador emphasized that “Georgia’s candidate status was granted ‘on the understanding’ that nine steps – related mostly to rule of law and democracy – would be taken. Unfortunately, there was no sufficient political commitment by the Georgian authorities to implement the necessary reforms.” The Commission on its part, stressed that in the coming year Georgia should, in particular, repeal the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence and repeal the legislative package on Family Values and Protection of Minors.

The report notes Georgia’s rate of alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy remains considerably low at 49% (though up from 44% during the previous cycle) and that “Georgia has not participated in EU crisis management missions and operations under the common security and defence policy since June 2023.”

The report also stresses that “a number of direct flights to various destinations to/from Russia has significantly increased during the reporting period,” nuancing though that “Georgia cooperated with the EU to prevent circumvention of sanctions.”

“The EU supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and has been engaged since 2008 in peaceful conflict resolution efforts, including through the EU Monitoring Mission and the work of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia,” emphasizes the report.

Ambassador Herczyński summarized the spirit of the report by saying one year since the last report “There aren’t many reasons to celebrate” and that “This year, Georgia has gone backwards while other candidate countries have advanced, some of them already opening accession negotiations.”

He said the EU’s door remained open, but said the process is merit based and “without shortcuts” advising the leaders to read the report “very, very carefully” to find the path to re-engagement. “Georgia’s next government should reverse course, recommit to democratic principles and values if it wants to bring the country closer to the EU. This has to start with full transparency about the electoral process,” concluded Ambasador Herczyński.

EC uses four levels of preparedness from least to most prepared: early stage of preparation, some level of preparation, moderately well prepared, good level of preparation.

Georgia is assessed as being at early stage of preparation in four areas; 

In two areas, Georgia is assesed as being between early stage of preparation and some level of preparation;

Georgia is assessed as having some level of preparation in 17 areas;

In one are, Georgia is assessed as being between some level of preparation and a moderate level of preparation;

Georgia is assessed as being moderately well prepared in 9 areas; 

Georgia does not have a “good level” marking. 

ChaptersLevel of Preparation
Chapter 23: Judiciary and fundamental rightsSome level of preparation
Chapter 24: Justice, freedom and securitySome level of preparation
Chapter 5: Public procurementSome level of preparation
Chapter 18: StatisticsSome level of preparation
Chapter 32: Financial controlSome level of preparation
Chapter 1: Free movement of goodsSome level of preparation
Chapter 2: Freedom of movement for workersEarly stage of preparation
Chapter 3: Right of establishment and freedom to provide servicesModerately prepared
Chapter 4: Free movement of capitalModerately prepared
Chapter 6: Company lawSome level of preparation
Chapter 7: Intellectual property lawSome level of preparation
Chapter 8: Competition policyBetween early stage of preparation and some level of preparation
Chapter 9: Financial servicesSome level of preparation
Chapter 28: Consumer and health protectionSome level of preparation
Chapter 10: Digital transformation and mediaSome level of preparation
Chapter 16: TaxationBetween some level of preparation and a moderate level of preparation
Chapter 17: Economic and monetary policyModerately prepared
Chapter 19: Social policy and employmentSome level of preparation
Chapter 20: Enterprise and industrial policyModerately prepared
Chapter 25: Science and researchModerately prepared
Chapter 26: Education and cultureModerately prepared
Chapter 29: Customs unionModerately prepared
Chapter 14: Transport policySome level of preparation
Chapter 15: EnergySome level of preparation
Chapter 21: Trans-European networksSome level of preparation
Chapter 27: Environment and climate changeEarly stage of preparation
Chapter 11: Agriculture and rural developmentEarly stage of preparation
Chapter 12: Food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policySome level of preparation
Chapter 13: Fisheries and aquacultureSome level of preparation
Chapter 22: Regional policy and coordination of structural instrumentsBetween early stage of preparation and some level of preparation
Chapter 33: Financial and budgetary provisionsEarly stage of preparation
Chapter 30: External relationsModerately prepared
Chapter 31: Foreign, security and defence policyModerately prepared

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

