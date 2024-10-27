skip to content
Ballot counting machine Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
News

Election 2024 Results: Interactive Map

Civil.ge Send an email 27/10/2024 - 13:42
Less than a minute

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 2,060,412 voters had cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections by 8pm on 26 October, representing 58.94% of the total electorate. Below is an interactive map showing the results of the hotly contested vote. The map also shows the aggregate result for the polling stations abroad.

Parliamentary Elections 2024
Proportial 2024

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
