SSSG: AI Generated Videos of Officials Will be Leaked Before Elections

On October 16, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) issued a statement claiming that “groups linked to political circles” will release an “artificially generated” video and audio of Georgian government officials with the aim of “creating conflict between the branches of the government, as well as creating strife between the government and the Orthodox Church and worsening relations between the government and its Western partners.”

The SSSG noted that it feels it needs to share with public this information in order “to preserve state security and peaceful coexistence of citizens”. The Agency stated that this content will be disseminated a few days before the parliamentary elections on October 26 and will be presented as a leaked footage from the SSSG.

“…they assume that the said action will discredit the Agency on the one hand and create dissonance between the branches of government on the other. The main goal of the said provocation is to artificially create and stir up the protest momentum, to create hubs of destabilization in the country, which will ultimately be used for political purposes,” reads the SSSG statement.

The Agency stressed that it is closely monitoring the actions of these groups and will act in accordance with the law in any case of violation.

