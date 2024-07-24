SSSG Talks Coup, Terrorist Plot, Attack on Bidzina Ivanishvili by Former Georgian Officials, Law Enforcers in Ukraine

The State Security Service said it is conducting an investigation into the fact of preparation of a terrorist act, including the attack on the honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and conspiracy to overthrow the constitutional order and the government, a crime provided for by the Part 1 of Article 18-323 and the first part of Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. SSSG claims the illegal acts were being prepared with the involvement of former Georgian officials and law enforcement agencies in Ukraine.

“The State Security Service is investigating the facts of the preparation of the murder of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairperson of the “Georgian Dream” party, organized and financed by former high-ranking officials of the Georgian government and former employees of law enforcement agencies in Ukraine,” SSSG said in a statement of July 24, adding: “The purpose of the mentioned criminal actions is to overthrow the state government by violent means by destructive forces, against the backdrop of creating unrest and weakening the government.”

The SSSG’s statement follows pro-government TV Imedi’s coverage a day earlier about an alleged terrorist plot and attack against Ivanishvili and other GD officials, as part of which some Georgian fighters in Ukraine are being summoned to the SSSG. The investigation is classified.

The GD officials are trying to mount the issue around the unpopular Global War Party conspiracy. At a briefing today, hours after the SSSG’s statement, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the SSSG’s information was ” highly concerning… especially against the background of what’s happening in the world in general,” referring to “two terrorist attacks,” the assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and former US President Donald Trump. “It’s the same signature that characterizes the same global political forces,” Kobakhidze said.

Yesterday, after TV Imedi’s report, which the SSSG officially framed today, GD MP and leader of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, developed the same reasoning, saying: “Pseudo-liberal fascism’s agenda included Trump’s assassination attempt, Fico’s assassination attempt, hinting at Irakli Kobakhidze’s assassination. And now it turns out a bomb attack against Bidzina Ivanisvhili and us was planned…Is that a coincidence?!”

Meanwhile, the issue is already being seen by opposition politicians as yet another government-led manipulation aimed at misleading citizens in the run-up to crucial elections.

“This is an ongoing conspiracy, disinformation, Russian-style propaganda, which [our] Western partners call hybrid warfare,” said Tina Bokuchava, leader of the United National Movement (UNM), adding that GD patron Ivanishvili is using such means to maintain power in the elections.

Noting that such allegations by the SSSG are nothing new and that none of the similar allegations in the past have seen a final outcome of the investigation, For Justice party leader Eka Beselia suggested that “this is yet another investigation to start another repression.”

Last October, the SSSG voiced another plot allegation, claiming that three Serbian trainers, who were brought to Georgia to participate in a program funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), were actively recruiting activists with the intent of orchestrating the violent overthrow of Georgia’s lawfully elected government. SSSG said these trainers were affiliated with CANVAS – Center for Applied Non-Violent Actions and Strategies. USAID and CANVAS said the trainings were aimed at raising awareness about nonviolent methods of civic activism and on training people on how to speak up for the issues that matter to their families and communities. Later, the SSSG summoned training participants – individuals from various walks of life for questioning. Nobody has been arrested in the case.

