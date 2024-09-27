Ilia State University Raises Alarm About Accreditation Council Granting it “Conditional Accreditation”

On September 27, Ilia State University reported that although it had passed with high marks all the standards required for accreditation according to the assessment of the accreditation expert group in June this year, the Accreditation Council decided to change the experts’ high assessments without justification and explanation and to grant the university accreditation under the condition of monitoring it after one year.

“We fundamentally disagree with this decision of the Council and will certainly appeal to the Appeals Committee as soon as we receive the minutes and decision of the Council,” reads Ilia State University’s statement. Notably, the Council has 10 days to provide these documents.

A “conditional accreditation” is expected to delay the university’s full accreditation process for one year.

Education expert Simon Janashia commented on the Council’s decision, saying “Georgian Dream is trying not only to terrorize every member of society but to take over the institutions that are still free; not only Ilia State University, but the entire higher education system.”

Ilia State University could be facing government repression for many of its professors’ open criticism of the government, as well as the university’s refusal to sign the statement denouncing the students’ academic boycott during the protests against the Foreign Agents Law. Ilia State University could be facing government repression for many of its professors’ open criticism of the government, as well as the university’s refusal to sign thedenouncing the students’ academic boycott during the protests against the Foreign Agents Law.

Also Read: