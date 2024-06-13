Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 2.3% in January-May 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/06/2024 - 19:15
37 1 minute read

On June 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia decreased by 2.3% in January-May 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 8,419.9 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports decreased by 9.2% to reach USD 2.274 billion, while imports increased by 0.5% and totalled USD 6.146 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 3.872 billion, representing 46% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on June 19, 2024.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 13/06/2024 - 19:15
37 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

IDFI: Record High Bonuses and Supplements, Number of Civil Servants in 2023

13/06/2024 - 21:49

President Vetoes Amendments to Election Code, Signs Amendments to Anti-Corruption Law

13/06/2024 - 21:32

NBG Sold More US Dollars in One Month than in 2023

13/06/2024 - 19:44

Georgian CSOs Condemn Authorities-Led Violence Against Citizens

13/06/2024 - 18:52
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button