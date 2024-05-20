Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 2.7% in January-April 2024

On May 20, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-May 2024, Georgia’s foreign trade decreased by 2.7% compared to the same period of 2023, totaling $6.563 billion in value.

In January-May 2024, exports from Georgia decreased by 10.1% to $1.763 billion, while imports lowered by 0.3% to $4.800 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $3.037 billion, representing 46.3% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

In the same period, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $964 million in trade volume, followed by Russia with $837 million, China with $498 million, United States with $480 million, and Azerbaijan with $401 million.

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $292 million, followed by Russia with $230 million, Kazakhstan with $208 million, Azerbaijan with $192 million, and Armenia with $174 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $840 million, Russia with $606 million, the United States with $446 million, China with $419 million, and Germany with $320 million.

Source: Geostat

In January-May 2024, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – $577 million. Then come: wine of fresh grapes – $127 million; ferro-alloys – $82 million; spirituous beverages – $80 million; natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters, not containing added sugar – $51 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – $46 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – $46 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – $37 million; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – $36 million; gold unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form – $31 million; other commodities – $652 million.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – $722 million; petroleum and petroleum oils – $423 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – $217 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – $202 million; telephone sets and apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data (including wired/wireless networks) – $103 million; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – $96 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – $66 million; bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel – $46 million; structures and parts of structures of iron or steel – $41 million; aircraft – $36 million; other commodities – $36 billion.

