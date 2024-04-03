Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.5% in March 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.5% in March 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on April 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.01%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (10.2% increase); transport (8.1% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.5% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.4% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (1.4% increase); transport (0.8% increase); and health (1.5% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices decreased this year for the following subgroups: oils and fats (-19.4%); vegetables (-15.3%); bread and cereals (-8.9%); milk, cheese and eggs (-3.9%). At the same time, the prices increased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (25.7%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (5.1%); meat (2.8%); coffee, tea and cocoa (2.1%); fish (1.3%).

