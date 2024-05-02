Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 1.5% in April 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 1.5% in April 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on May 2. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.3%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (11% increase); miscellaneous goods and services (9.6% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.4% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in clothing and footwear (2.8% increase); transport (0.7% increase); and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.7% increase).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices decreased this year for the following subgroups: oils and fats (-12.6%); vegetables (-7.9%); bread and cereals (-7.6 %); milk, cheese and eggs (-4.5%); and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-1.5%). At the same time, the prices increased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (37.9%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (4.3%); coffee, tea and cocoa (2.1%); meat (2.6%); food products n.e.c. (2.4%); and fish (0.8%).

Also Read: