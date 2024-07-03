Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 2.2% in June 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 2.2% in June 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices grew by 0.5%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (11% increase); restaurants and hotels (7.5% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (3.4% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.9% increase).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.9% increase); restaurants and hotels (1.3% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (2% decrease);

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this year for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (30.1%); vegetables (10.2%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit, and vegetable juices (3.7%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (2.5%); coffee, tea and cocoa (2.4%); and meat (1.0%). At the same time, the prices decreased for the following subgroups: oils and fats (-8.5%), bread and cereals (-3%), and fish (-1.9%).

