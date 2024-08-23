PM Kobakhidze Confirms GD Aims to Ban All Current Opposition Coalitions, Cancel MP Mandates

PM Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed that the Georgian Dream plans to ban all political forces that oppose it in the upcoming parliamentary elections because “in reality, all of these are one political force – collective National Moment. They are linked to each other directly, which can be proven legally […] therefore the legal procedure or appeal [against them] would be adequately justified, and it will be proven that the collective National movement is serving criminal objectives.”

Responding to journalists’ queries about the opposition parties the ruling Georgian Dream plans to ban in case of victory, PM Irakli Kobakhidze said it was the coalition around “United National Movement […] and also collective National Movement, parties Ahali, Droa, all the politicians whose past and present was directly linked with the United National Movement.” UNM is leading the Unity to Save Georgia coalition, while Ahali is central to the Coalition for Change.

He added that the coalition around Lelo “was directly involved in business racketeering [with UNM regime], and that should be investigated too.” Lelo, led by Mamuka Khazaradze, is a central party around Strong Georgia coalition.

Speaking about former GD Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Kobakhidze said, “Gakharia is in coalition with UNM in four municipalities and is in a direct alliance with this criminal political force. This is one, collective, criminal political force that should be brought to justice, and the relevant instances would decide about the rest.”

PM elaborated that the decision to ban these movements may not be made solely by the Constitutional Court, which is the legally authorized body to make such decisions. Instead, “it is possible for the prosecutors’ office to launch specific investigations, which we may initiate, or a parliamentary commission may be formed.”

Kobakhidze also confirmed that taking away the MP mandates would be the logical conclusion of such a ban. “It is inadmissible for the criminal representatives of the criminal political force to detain the status of the member of the Georgian parliament,” Prime Minister concluded.