Occupied Abkhazia’s New Top Diplomat Talks Relations with Russia, Tbilisi and International Organizations, Discusses GID

In his first interview with the Russian state-owned media outlet Ria Novosti after his appointment as the de-facto top diplomat of occupied Abkhazia, Sergei Shamba spoke about relations with Russia and Tbilisi, and discussed the Geneva International Discussions (GID). Among other things, he also commented on the Ochamchire port, saying that “when it comes to the port of Ochamchire, there is no talk of opening a naval base there.”

According to “foreign minister” Shamba, the “very important tasks” facing the occupied territory’s “foreign ministry” include expanding the international “recognition,” developing relations with those states that have already “recognized” the region’s “independence.” As for Russia, Shamba said it is a “strategic ally.”

He stressed Abkhazia’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Abkhazia’s prompt recognition of the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk “republics.

“We have a multifaceted inter-state cooperation. One of its most important areas is security cooperation. You know that the 7th Russian military base is stationed in the republic. Russian border troops play a very important role in ensuring security in Abkhazia, especially given the fact that Georgia refuses to sign a legally binding document on the non-use of force,” Shamba said about the occupied territory’s relations with Russia.

Speaking about the Geneva International Discussions, he said that they provide Abkhazia with “an opportunity to defend its positions and a channel of communication in negotiations with Georgia”. According to him, it is “premature” to talk about the new venue of the talks.

Regarding relations with Tbilisi, he once again called on the Government of Georgia to “recognize the existing realities” and also to repeal the Law of Georgia on Occupied Territories. “We categorically reject the use of that term [occupation] in relation to our country,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility of resuming the Gali Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM), he said “it has been inactive since 2018 due to the unconstructive position of the Georgian participants.”

Commenting on the upcoming elections in Georgia, he said the issue of Abkhazia is being used in the “internal political struggle” of Georgia. “We are, of course, following what is happening in Georgia. We are closely following the appeals to Georgia and its reaction to the calls to open a ‘second front’. We will never let our guard down. We hope that common sense will prevail.

He was also asked about the prospects of the international NGOs’ relations with the de-facto authorities. In this context, he warned NGOs and UN agencies against “engaging in politically motivated activities or interfering in our internal affairs”. He added that “there are useful humanitarian projects and our citizens work in these organizations. Therefore, we will work selectively.

