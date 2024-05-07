De-facto Abkhazian Leader Fires “Foreign Minister”

On May 7, the de facto president of the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, fired the de facto foreign minister, Inal Ardzinba, without giving a reason. According to media reports, Ardzinba has been informally banned from traveling outside Abkhazia by the “president” for the past week and has been taken in for questioning by the “security service” of the occupied territories.

While still in “office,” Ardzinba recently began working for the Russian First Channel, presenting the program “Global Majority.” His participation in the Russian TV program caused controversy among the population of the occupied territory.

Ardzinba was appointed in 2021. Upon his appointment, he was holding the position of the chairperson of the Inter-Religious Public Council for Youth Affairs working under the Russian Patriarch. Starting 2014, he pursued a controversial career in the Kremlin: serving as the Assistant of Vladislav Surkov, then Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top aide overseeing relations with CIS states, the occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region. In this capacity, Ardzinba was also specifically charged with overseeing affairs with Ukraine, including Moscow-backed self-proclaimed entities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In 2015, Ukrainian prosecutors accused Ardzinba of leading efforts to undermine the country’s territorial integrity, namely of attempts to create breakaway region of “Bessarabia” on the territory of Odessa region. The Security Service of Ukraine in 2015 alleged the involvement of both Surkov and Ardzinba in committing terrorism-related crimes on the Ukrainian territory, including by preparations of contract killings.

In October 2015, Kyiv issued the international arrest warrant against Ardzinba. In 2015, Ardzinba made it to the expert-collated list of top enemies of Ukraine, falling behind only Surkov and Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

