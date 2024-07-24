The Daily Beat: 23 July

After four years of deliberation, the Tbilisi City Court has ordered the Ministry of Internal Affairs to pay compensation to a citizen who was injured in the eye by a rubber bullet during the crackdown on the anti-occupation protest on June 20-21, 2019. The ministry was ordered to pay GEL 50,000 [approximately USD 18,400] in moral damages to the injured person, in addition to paying GEL 1440 [approximately USD 530] per month from June 21, 2019 for lifetime for the plaintiff’s reduced ability to work due to the wound, according to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association who defended the plaintiff’s interest in court. The plaintiff’s lawsuit was partially satisfied. The decision is not yet effective.

Tensions around the controversial “Apartment Law” continues in Russia-occupied Abkhazia. Today, so-called president of the so-called “academy of sciences of Abkhazia” Zurab Dzhapua reportedly signed a statement of the “union of intellectuals of Abkhazia” demanding the moratorium on the real estate sales. More than 50 representativs of scientific and creative pool of the occupied territory have reportedly appealed to the “MPs” to withdraw the controversial “bill.”

On July 23, another Georgian fighter in Ukraine, Gela Kakhabrishvili was questioned before a magistrate judge in the Tbilisi City Court in the classified investigation by the State Security Service on alleged insurrection state and terrorism. Following the questioning the comments made by Kakhabrishvili and his lawyer Mikheil Ramishvili to the media were presented by the pro-government media as proof that there has been an alleged plot to commit a terrorist attack against the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party Bizdina Ivanishvili and “other high-ranking officials of the Georgian Dream.”

In an unprecedented decision, the Tbilisi City Court on July 22 suspended Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili’s decree appointing Kakha Tsikarishvili as a member of the Board of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ), a right guaranteed to her by the country’s Constitution. Here Civil.ge has compiled reactions to the court’s decision.

On July 23, the 120th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting was held in Ergneti (in the vicinity of the Tskhinvali occupation line). The meeting was co-facilitated by the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Viorel Moşanu, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani.