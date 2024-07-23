120th Ergneti IPRM Meeting

On July 23, the 120th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting was held in Ergneti (in the vicinity of the Tskhinvali occupation line). The meeting was co-facilitated by the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Viorel Moşanu, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani.

EUMM Statement

According to the EUMM press release, among the challenges faced by conflict-affected populations discussed by the meeting’s participants were borderization activities, restrictions on their freedom of movement and the security situation on the ground.

“The EUMM and OSCE voiced their concern about the continued practice of detentions and advocated for the release of all detainees,” the press release reads, adding that the co-facilitators also reiterated their call for the full re-opening of crossing points. The importance of the EUMM-managed hotline was also highlighted.

The co-facilitators also encouraged constructive cooperation on the sharing of irrigation water, stressing its importance in the summer.

SSSG Statement

According to the Georgian State Security Service, the participants of the meeting discussed “all important” incidents that have occurred in the occupied region and near the occupation line since the last IPRM meeting until today.

It also says that the Georgian side at the meeting raised the issue of releasing illegally detained persons as one of the main priorities, and “strongly condemned” the borderization incidents.

The SSSG also says that the sides discussed the humanitarian problems of the people living near the occupation line and ways to address them.

The next regular IPRM meeting will be held on September 12.

