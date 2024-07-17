Clashes between “Law Enforcement,” People over “Apartment Law” in Occupied Abkhazia

According to media reports, clashes broke out in Russian-occupied Abkhazia on July 17 between de-facto law enforcement officials and protesters against the so-called “apartment law” as the region’s “parliamentary committee for economic policy and reforms” approved the bill.

Against the backdrop of massive discontent, the de-facto authorities of Abkhazia, including its leader Aslan Bzhania, have tried to push through the “legislation” that would allow foreigners, including Russians who are thought to be the main beneficiaries of the legislation, to buy apartments in the occupied region. This time, the bill extends the possibility only to the eastern part of the region, which is considered to be in greater economic distress than the western part.

The locals’ concerns include the potentially soaring prices, the damage that could be inflicted on the hospitality business and the possible upsetting of the demographic balance in the region.

“The people who appealed yesterday to members of parliament to let their representatives in to present an alternative point of view were not allowed [to do so]…,” former “MP” Leonid Chamagua said.

Even though, until now, Russians have not had the right to buy residential property, apartments are still being sold to them in Abkhazia – illegally, through various grey schemes. If adopted, the “law on apartments” will simplify the process.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)