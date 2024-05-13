Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 2.7% in January-April 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/05/2024 - 11:32
On May 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia decreased by 2.7% in January-April 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 6,563.7 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports decreased by 10.1% to reach USD 1,763.8 million, while imports increased by 0.3% and totalled USD 4,799.8 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 3,036 million, representing 46.3% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on May 20, 2024.

