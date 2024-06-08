Russia and Occupied Abkhazia to Simplify Crossing

The de facto leader of the Russian-occupied Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, told the Russian media outlet Ria Novosti that the occupied region of Georgia and Moscow are working to simplify “border” control.

Bzhania, who is participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, also reportedly expressed hope that in the future there will be no checkpoint at all. “I expect that we will reach a point in our relations where a checkpoint will no longer be necessary. The border will remain, but the checkpoint will eventually become redundant,” Ria Novosti quotes Bzhania as saying.

“This work is being carried out, but the checkpoint on the Psou River on the Russian side is operating at the limit of its capacity during the summer months – July, August, September,” Bzhania said.

He also said that it was also decided to use the old bridge over the Psou River, which is currently under reconstruction. Bzhania believes that this will make it easier to cross the “border” between the occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia and the Russian Federation.

