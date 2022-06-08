Georgia’s President Continues Italy Visit

President Salome Zurabishvili has continued today her state visit to Italy by meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, as well as President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati, and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.

“Italy has long supported and will continue to back Georgia’s territorial integrity and European integration path,” President Zurabishvili tweeted after meeting with PM Draghi.

The Georgian President also thanked the Italian Prime Minister for “his strong, categorical words of support.”

Italy has long supported and will continue to back Georgia’s territorial integrity and European integration path.



Thank you to Premier Mario Draghi for his reception and his strong, categorical words of support. pic.twitter.com/ku1IjDREeO — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) June 7, 2022

MP Beka Odisharia, a member of the Friendship Group with the Italian Parliament, who accompanied the President on her trip, said during the meetings with Italian lawmakers Salome Zurabishvili reiterated the wish of the Georgian people and government “to return to the European family.”

As part of her visit, President Zurabishvili also met today with the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)