Key CSO Network Revokes Memorandum with Parliament over “Russian Law”

The Georgian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF GNP), which unites more than 150 civil society organizations, has issued a statement announcing the final withdrawal from the Memorandum of Cooperation with the Georgian Parliament over the adopted law on foreign agents.

“Unfortunately, the Georgian Parliament did not listen to the request of the majority of the Georgian society, the advice of Western friends and partners to withdraw the Russian law,” the statement reads, adding that the adoption of this law “legalized the violence, intimidation, stigmatization and persecution of different opinions that had occurred before the adoption.”

According to the statement, the main goal of the CSO network is to support the European integration of the country, and the aforementioned Memorandum of Cooperation was signed last year to help Georgia receive the EU candidacy.

Stressing that the rights of assembly and demonstration are guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia, the statement declares solidarity with those “who have become a victim of large-scale repressions, physical and psychological violence in recent days and are protecting the European future of our country through a peaceful protest.”

The CSO network says it spared no effort to participate in the substantive discussion on the bill, but “in vain.” The Georgian National Platform recalls its April 4 statement when it suspended the memorandum of cooperation with the 10th convocation of the Parliament, calling on the Parliament to withdraw the legislation, and to start working on the EU recommendations with the CSOs involvement.

Also Read: