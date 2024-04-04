Key CSO Network Halts Cooperation with Parliament over Draft Law

On April 4, the Georgian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF GNP) terminated the Memorandum of Cooperation with the Parliament in response to ruling parties decision to reintroduce the draft law on Foreign Agents.

In the statement issued by the Platform, almost 200 Georgian organizations emphasize that they feel insulted by the ruling party after it broke its promise made last year not to reintroduce the draft law on foreign agents, stating that “the reintroduction of the draft law by the ruling team is incompatible with the state interests, culture and Georgian traditions”.

“Breaking a promise, going back on one’s word is a characteristic of Russian policy, which Russia has repeatedly used against the civilized world, including Georgia. This damages the reputation of Georgia and each of its citizens. The reintroduction of the draft law is contrary to the European integration of Georgia, and its adoption will ultimately undermine the historical goal of the Georgian people – to become a member of the European Union,” – reads the statement.

The Platform notes that it tried to conduct an active dialogue with the Parliament for Georgia’s integration into the EU and even signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, which was positively assessed by the EU. However, following the GD’s decision, the Platform decided to terminate the Memorandum and called on the government to stop sabotaging Georgia’s Western future. The Platform calls on the government to withdraw the initiation of the draft law.

“The member organizations of the Georgian National Platform stand firmly on the guard of European integration. We will unwaveringly defend democracy, freedom, justice, equality, national interests of Georgia and we will not allow anyone to deprive us of the European future won by many generations of struggle,” – concludes the statement.

