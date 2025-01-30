The Daily Beat: 29 January

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has decided to delay the ratification of the full credentials of the Georgian delegation until specific conditions are met to restore Georgia’s democratic path. PACE “insists” that the Georgian authorities announce new elections and release “all political prisoners” before the Assembly’s next session. The resolution was adopted with 114 votes in favor, 13 against, and seven abstentions.

In response to the PACE decision, Tea Tsulukiani, the head of the Georgian Dream (GD) delegation to PACE, announced that the delegation would suspend its work in the Assembly. GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze supported Tsulukiani’s statement, emphasizing that the suspension was the only viable option given the current circumstances. During an appearance on Imedi TV, he downplayed the importance of PACE, stating that it is significantly less important than the European Parliament, describing it as being ten times less relevant.

In an interview with Imedi TV, Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized that U.S.-Georgia relations will ultimately normalize once the “deep state” is overcome. He also justified the adoption of the foreign agents’ law by citing the US administration’s stance that American taxpayers’ money was being used in other countries, including Georgia, to orchestrate revolutions and various disruptions.

On January 29, Transparency International Georgia reported that Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and Honorary Chairman of the Georgian Dream (GD) party and his family members have started transferring their business assets from offshore entities to companies registered in Georgia. This change follows the U.S. designation of Ivanishvili under the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions, which occurred on December 27, 2024.

According to the legislative amendments tabled by the “peace-loving” GD party, the “current members of the Central Election Commission of Georgia” will be entitled to the right to carry service weapons. Proposed amendments also provide that after their term expires, members of the CEC who have continuously held their position for the past four years will retain the right to carry defense and sports short-barreled firearms.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), calling for airtime on GPB, arguing that the channel, funded by taxpayers, should serve the interests of the people. Later large crowd marched from the GPB building toward Rustaveli Avenue, holding banners in support of Mzia Amaglobeli and chanting: “No Justice, no peace.” Protesters’ demands remain unchanged – the release of all detained demonstrators and the early elections. For more updates on Georgian resistance, visit our live blog.