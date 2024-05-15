Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On May 14, the State Security Service of Georgia reported that a Georgian citizen, Ivane Gerkeuli, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near the village of Akhalubani in the Gori municipality has been released, and are now safe on the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the Service, the emergency hotline and “other instruments at the disposal of the central government” were activated to secure the release of the mentioned citizen. “The central government of Georgia provided information to international partners on a permanent basis,” SSSG said.

The SSSG reiterated that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power” and added that together with international partners, the central government continues active efforts to ensure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained on the occupied territories.

