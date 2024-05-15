Senators: Congress to consider a shift in U.S. policy toward Georgia 

U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chair of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, along with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.), and eight other senators from both parties, expressed their “profound disappointment” with passing of the foreign agents’ law by the Georgian parliament.

“This vote was cast in violation of the wishes of hundreds of thousands of Georgians who continue to peacefully protest against legislation that will not only be used to limit free speech but will hinder the advancement of democracy in Georgia,” the statement reads.

Referring to the previous letter of the ranking members of the Foreign Relations Committee, they reminded that “the passage of this bill will require Congress to consider a shift in U.S. policy toward Georgia,” including “sanctions on those responsible for undermining democracy, visa bans and reconsideration of direct U.S. aid.”

“We will continue to support and uplift the voice of the people,” the authors conclude.

Also read: