The White House Ready to “Fundamentally Reassess” Relations with Georgia over Agents’ Law

During her daily press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House was “deeply troubled by Georgia’s Kremlin style foreign agents legislation,” adding that “if this legislation passes it would compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship our relations with Georgia.”

Press Secretary pointed out that the U.S. has been “outspoken in voicing our concerns about the legislation which runs counter to the democratic values and would move Georgia from the values of the European Union and also NATO.”

She acknowledged the protests of Georgians who “undeterred by the intimidation have been telling their government they oppose this legislation because they want the Euro-Atlantic future.”

Earlier during the day, Vedant Patel, said on behalf of the U.S. State Department that “there is still time to work collaboratively, but it’s our point of view that the Georgian government needs to change course from the one that it’s on.”