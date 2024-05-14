End of Visit Briefing by Assistant Secretary O’Brien: There’d be consequences if law implemented as it now stands

On May 14, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O’Brien held a briefing to discuss the results of his visit to Georgia and meetings with representatives of the government, civil society, and the opposition. In particular, he spoke about the Foreign Agents Law, touching on the possibility of its amendment and stressing the consequences of its adoption in its current form.

He said he came to Georgia because U.S. “deeply values our relationship with Georgia” which it sees as a strategic partnership, while noting that “frankly, some of the recent speeches here and the actions of the Parliament made us wonder if our strategic interests are shared by the government.”

He spoke of the US assistance of more than 6 billion USD to Georgia since 1992, as a manifestation of the strategic partnership, adding that the US especially values the relations with Georgia, since the latter decided to integrate into the European and Euro-Atlantic structures. Jim O’Brien stressed that it was GD government that enshrined this commitment in Georgian Constitution and said the U.S. is proud to have supported Georgia in this endeavor.

He then said that when he came to Georgia he was “a little disturbed to find here two very different conversations.”

One conversation, he said, concerns the “law on foreign influence.” He noted that some advocates of the law say that transparency of funding must be the prime national interest of Georgia and they feel that some western funders are not as transparent as they might be.” However, said the Assistant Secretary, “our interest is in seeing Georgia converge with the EU and transatlantic norms for addressing issues like transparency.” He stressed that neither the process nor the actual implementation prescribed in the law meet those standards. He then said that there was a promise on Georgian authorities part that there would be opportunities to address this before the law is implemented, and that he conveyed during his meetings that “there’d be consequences if the law is implemented as it now stands.”

PM refereed to this as coercion, but it’s not, stressed Jim O’Brien. Georgia is attempting to join EU and NATO, the said and “these organizations have certain referees and standards that say what rule are.”

He said that “decision by Georgia not to converge with them would be rejection of the path” that’s enshrined in Georgia’s Constitution.” Noting that the majority of Georgian population want Georgia to continue on EU and NATO integration path, he stressed that if the law is modified in accordance with these standards, this “will strengthen our partnership”, instead of wrenching it apart, “which is what I feel is happening now.”

The Assistant Secretary then noted that another, larger part of the conversation is the GD’s “global war party” rhetoric of GD and that there is a “conspiracy by the West of removing GD from office” calling it “unreal, wrong and a complete misunderstanding of international community’s relationship with Georgia.” As an example of it, he cited the refusal of GD honorary Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili to meet with him, under the pretext that the latter is under “de-facto sanctions.” Jim O’Brien said: “There are no sanctions on him at this point. For such an influential individual to be that badly misinformed is shocking and disappointing.”

Jim O’Brien further noted: “For the Prime Minister to say that is the reason that one of Georgia’s most important partners cannot meet with this citizen is to elevate that individual interest above the country’s Constitutional commitment to working more with international partners on joining the EU and NATO.”

He stressed that the position of the US is that “if there are going to be demonstrations we want them to be peaceful, and police presence to be peaceful” adding that there should be no intimidation of the protesters or the others, citing the reports of harassment in recent weeks and stressing that “people responsible for the intimidation should be held responsible.”

He emphasized: “If the law goes forward without conforming to EU norms” and the rhetoric against the US and other partners continues, the relationship with the US would be “at risk”, particularly stressing that if the US is now regarded “as an adversary and not a partner” the 390 mln USD assistance package, encompassing defense, economic and development projects, would have to be “put under review.”

Jim O’Brien said: “If the law goes forward out of conformity with EU norms and it undermines democracy here and there is violence against peaceful protesters, then we’ll see restrictions coming from the US, financial and travel restrictions on individuals responsible for these actions, and their families.”

He stressed that he hopes that Georgia will “begin again” the path towards the EU and NATO. If not “we will revisit these topics very soon,” noted the Assistant Secretary.

