Diplomatic Missions Urge Prevention, Investigation of Intimidation, Violence Against Protesters

In light of the recent increase in attacks on civil activists and opposition politicians, as well as an orchestrated campaign of terror against opponents of the foreign agents law, diplomatic missions in Georgia urge the government to take preventive measures and thoroughly investigate these incidents.

On May 10, the British Embassy in Georgia called on the government to take “immediate steps” to prevent unlawful intimidation of protesters and to investigate all rights abuses. “Practices such as threatening phone calls, unlawful detention, beatings and personalized posters portraying civil society members as traitors have no place in a democratic society,” the British Embassy said in its statement, adding that “the UK will continue to stand with Georgia to support its democracy and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

Also today, May 10, the German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, stressed that “The rule of law must prevail.” Democracy requires non-violence,” the Ambassador posted on his social media, tagging the Public Defender of Georgia and the country’s Foreign Ministry. According to Ambassador Fischer, there have been cases of intimidation of the staff of German organizations operating in Georgia. He wrote: “Violence and intimidation – including against staff of German organisations in Georgia- are not acceptable.”

A similar statement was issued by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Georgia on May 10. Stressing that “intimidation, threats and physical attacks against civil society representatives, politicians, and journalists are unacceptable,” the Dutch Embassy called on the authorities to “ensure that the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected and that all acts of violence and intimidation are properly investigated.”

