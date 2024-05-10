Police detaining protesters on Tbilisi's Chavchavadze avenue, May 9, 2024. Screengrab from video by Mariam Nikuradze
News

Police Arrest Protesters on Chavchavadze Avenue

Civil.ge Send an email 10/05/2024 - 05:23
0 1 minute read

Violent scenes unfolded in Tbilisi’s Vake district late on May 9 as police confronted and detained several protesters blocking traffic on Chavchavadze Avenue.

Protesters marched down the street following the controversial arrest of military blogger and activist Ucha Abashidze, after police searched his apartment in the same district for hours while the blogger was held incommunicado.

Videos of detentions show protesters, including women, being violently dragged into police cars. The number of detainees is yet to be confirmed.

The harsher response follows a press conference by the Interior Ministry from the day before, in which authorities showcased violent dispersals abroad and threatened a similarly harsh response to current protests against the foreign agents law.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 10/05/2024 - 05:23
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Ambassador Herczyński, President Zurabishvili Address Europe Day Celebrations, GD Absent

09/05/2024 - 22:56

Georgian Ambassador to France Resigns Over Foreign Agents Law

09/05/2024 - 17:53

Ombudsman Calls for Law Enforcement Response to May 8 Beatings of Protest Activists

09/05/2024 - 13:00

EU Ambassador Herczyński Calls on Georgia to ‘Stay on the EU Path’ on Europe Day

09/05/2024 - 11:40
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button