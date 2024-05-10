U.S. State Department Condemns Harassment and Physical Assault of Agents Law Protesters

At a daily press briefing on May 9, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned reports from Georgia of harassment and physical attacks against civil society and opposition activists and journalists involved in protests against the foreign agents law and called for independent and timely investigations. He said the State Department is “deeply troubled” by the actions taken against those protesting the law.

In response to a broader question about U.S.-Georgian relations, Spokesperson Miller said: “We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Georgia for more than 30 years. We would like to continue to work with Georgia. There is still time to work…” but added that for that to happen, “the Georgian government needs to change course.”

Spokesman Miller again declined to make any announcement about specific steps the State Department might take in light of recent events, particularly the foreign agents law.

In recent days, Georgia has witnessed an orchestrated intimidation and attacks by violent thugs on civil society activists, opposition politicians and journalists for their critical stance on the foreign agents law, which is about to enter its third and final round of deliberations in Parliament, or more broadly, on the government.

In addition, since May 7, many citizens involved in protests against the notorious law have received intimidating and abusive phone calls from unknown individuals because of their criticism of the infamous law.

