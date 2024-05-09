U.S. State Department “Incredibly Concerned” About GD’s Anti-Western Rhetoric

At a daily press briefing on May 8, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller again expressed concern about the foreign agents law, which is strongly supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party, and this time also stressing that the U.S. is “incredibly concerned” about the anti-Western rhetoric of the Georgian Dream leadership.

Spokesperson Miller stressed that this recent anti-Western rhetoric of the GD “puts Georgia on a precarious path trajectory,” adding: “We think it jeopardizes their Euro-Atlantic path and quite obviously jeopardizes the relationship between our two countries.”

Spokesperson Miller declined to further comment on the GD’s plan to create an incriminating list of individuals “involved in violence, blackmail, threats and other illegal acts”, or “who publicly endorse these actions.”

