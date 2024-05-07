SIS: Investigation into Police Brutality Ongoing

On May 7, the Georgian Special Investigation Service (SIS) released a statement saying it is collecting evidence concerning the allegations of police violence against the participants of the April-May protest rallies against the foreign agents’ bill in front of the Georgian Parliament and Government Administration.

The SIS reports receiving 80 calls to the hotline from affected demonstrators and journalists. SIS immediately launched a criminal inquest into possible facts of exceeding authority through the use of violence. 67 oral depositions were taken and 30 people have undergone medical examinations. The SIS has also solicited shoulder cam and security camera footage from the MIA and asked the police to disclose the identities of the policemen stationed at Rustaveli Avenue during the demonstrations.

On May 1, the SIS also opened an investigation into the assault on MP Levan Khabeishvili, the leader of Georgia’s largest opposition party, the United National Movement, who was severely beaten during the demonstration on April 30.

