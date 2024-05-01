UNM Chair Severely Beaten by Police During Rally Against Agents’ Law

Levan Khabeishvili, Chair of the leading opposition United National Movement (UNM) party, was severely beaten by police during the April 30-May 1 protests against the Foreign Agents law. He has multiple bruises and lacerations on his face, a severely injured eye, and a broken nose. Shortly after the incident, Khabeishvili uploaded the video to social media and said that the “struggle against Putinists” would continue.

Beaten MP Levan Khabeishvili; Source: UNM (fb)

Following the incident, when MP Khabeishvili was taken to the hospital, his lawyer said in a live broadcast on opposition-leaning TV Mtavari that police were preventing him from seeing his client.

The next day, as Parliament continued its second reading of the infamous foreign agents law, Khabeishvili arrived in parliament in a wheelchair, despite strong recommendations that he be hospitalized.

When the plenary session began, Khabeishvili addressed the MPs and recalled the details of his detention the night before. He said that while he was giving an interview, he saw special forces snatching a young person. He said he went to them and told them not to take the young person. That is when the officers detained him. He said that he was pressured to say that he was a coward and threatened with beatings if he did not, and after he refused, he was beaten by several officers. He estimated that he was beaten for about 10-15 minutes.

Recalling his detention, Khabeishvili said that he was told that he has a “long tongue” and that he is “constantly criticizing the government”. He also said that he was pressured to say that he was a coward and threatened with beatings if he did not, and that after he refused, he was beaten by several officers.

“What you see on my body is [an image] of Russia,” Khabeishvili said, adding, “Unfortunately, many children have woken up like this.”

He also said: “I may not be able to see with my eye, but Georgia will open its eyes and see clearly.” He also called on the ruling majority to withdraw the law.

The tumultuous night of protests against the Foreign Agents Law was marked by excessive police violence against peaceful demonstrators, as assessed the watchdogs.

Georgian MIA said 63 people were arrested during the protest. During the long night of protest, many were injured, including Khabeishvili, as riot police used tear gas, water cannons, and pepper spray against citizens.

Despite continued strong opposition, the Parliament continues its second reading of the bill today. The legislature will also vote today. Citizens will again protest the bill in the capital, this time with many coming from other regions of Georgia.

Also Read: