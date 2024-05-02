U.S. State Department Condemns Kremlin-Inspired “Foreign Influence” Law

On May 1, the U.S. State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller issued a statement condemning the “Kremlin-inspired “foreign influence” legislation”, underlining that this law and the Georgian Dream’s anti-Western rhetoric “jeopardize Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration” and and expressing support for peaceful protesters while condemning any violence against people exercising their right to peaceful assembly.

The statement reads: “The United States condemns the Kremlin-inspired “foreign influence” legislation advanced in Georgia’s Parliament earlier today and the false narrative government officials have adopted to defend it. Members of the ruling party have been clear that the intent of the law is to silence critical voices and destroy Georgia’s vibrant civil society, which serves as a critical check on government in any democratic nation.”

The Spokesperson emphasizes that “mischaracterizing foreign assistance in Georgia” provided by the U.S. “to strengthen Georgia’s economy, democracy, and ability to deter Russian aggression” undermines the 32-year-old “strong relationship” between the U.S. and Georgia. At the same time, “this legislation and Georgian Dream’s anti-Western rhetoric put Georgia on a precarious trajectory. The statements and actions of the Georgian government are incompatible with the democratic values that underpin membership in the EU and NATO and thus jeopardize Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration.”

“We stand with the Georgian people and their right to have their voices heard. We condemn the use of violence against peaceful protests, including against journalists covering the demonstrations. Use of force to suppress peaceful assembly and freedom of speech is unacceptable, and we urge authorities to allow non-violent protesters to continue to exercise their right to freedom of expression,” – concludes the statement.

