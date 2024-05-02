Photo Story | Agents Law Passes Second Reading, Thousands Protest Overnight Again
Large crowds of protesters had already gathered around Parliament when the majority blatantly rushed through the infamous Foreign Agents law in its second reading on May 1. Beginning at 17:00, citizens, this time from many regions of Georgia as well, stayed up in another night in protest.
Rustaveli Avenue was again filled with tens of thousands of people, with the most tense situation throughout the night on Chitadze Street, next to the Parliament. For hours the police, mobilized in the courtyard at the entrance to the Parliament, used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray (sometimes mixed with water in water cannons) and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.
Accustomed to the relentless rallies, however, most of the people wore gas masks, special goggles or both, and many had sodium chloride in their pockets, demonstrating remarkable stamina, coordination and unity on the ground.
