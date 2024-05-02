Photo Story | Agents Law Passes Second Reading, Thousands Protest Overnight Again

Large crowds of protesters had already gathered around Parliament when the majority blatantly rushed through the infamous Foreign Agents law in its second reading on May 1. Beginning at 17:00, citizens, this time from many regions of Georgia as well, stayed up in another night in protest.

Rustaveli Avenue was again filled with tens of thousands of people, with the most tense situation throughout the night on Chitadze Street, next to the Parliament. For hours the police, mobilized in the courtyard at the entrance to the Parliament, used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray (sometimes mixed with water in water cannons) and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

Accustomed to the relentless rallies, however, most of the people wore gas masks, special goggles or both, and many had sodium chloride in their pockets, demonstrating remarkable stamina, coordination and unity on the ground.

Chitadze St. Police use water cannons against citizens protesting foreign agents law; May 1-2; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. Protest on May 1-2 against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police disperse citizens on Chitadze St. during a May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police disperse citizens with tear gas on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizen harmed by tear gas on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizen on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizen waving the flag of the First Republic of Georgia (1918-2921) on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police disperse citizens with water cannons and tear gas on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizen harmed by tear gas on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizen harmed by tear gas on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizen harmed by tear gas on Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens setting up barricades at the entrance to the Parliament on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens setting up barricades at the entrance to the Parliament on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens on Chitadze St. face water cannons during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens wearing gas masks on Chitadze St., filled with tear gas during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens wearing gas masks on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens wearing gas masks on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens wearing gas masks on Chitadze St., filled with tear gas during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police use water cannons to disperse citizens from the entrance to the Parliament on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Chitadze St. during May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Garbage cans used as barricades at the entrance to the Parliament on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against the foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens setting fire, Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens setting fire, Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police use water cannons to disperse citizens from the entrance to the Parliament on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Protest rally against foreign agents law on May 1-2; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Citizens wearing gas masks on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Barricades at the entrance to the Parliament on Chitadze St. during the May 1-2 protest against foreign agents law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Also Read: