Photo Story | Police Crackdown on Peaceful Protesters Against Agents Law (April 30 – May 1)

Another massive rally against the infamous Foreign Agents Law from the evening of April 30 to the dawn of May 1 was marked by excessive use of force by police in the face of a completely peaceful protest, as assessed by the human rights watchdogs.

Police extensively used tear gas, water cannons, pepper spray, and, at least in one location, rubber bullets and arrested 63 people during the turbulent night, but the majority unabashedly continued to discuss the law today.

On May 1 the law has been passed in its second reading. More citizens, this time from outlying regions of Georgia, are expected to join Tbilisians in protest against the Foreign Agents’ law.

Citizens protest foreign agents law; Apr. 30-May 1; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge The banner pertains to parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Riot Police during Apr. 30-May 1 protest against foreign agents law. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge 