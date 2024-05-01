EC President von der Leyen: Georgian Government “Should Heed Clear Message” of Citizens

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a statement on the developments around the Foreign Agents’ law on the evening of May 1, in which she condemned the violence in the streets of Tbilisi.” EC President statement says that “Georgia’s citizens are demonstrating their strong attachment to democracy” and that “the Georgian government should heed this clear message.”

She further underlines that the “European Union has also clearly expressed its concerns regarding the law on foreign influence.” Ursula von der Leyen notes that European Council in December gave Georgia candidate status and set out a clear path to the opening of accession negotiations, in recognition of the Georgian people’s wish for a European future for their country.

Saying that Georgia is “at crossroads” and it “should stay the course on the road to Europe” EC President expresses expectation that the Georgian government will take swift action on the measures they have committed to take as a candidate country.”