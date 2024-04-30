The Capitol of the U.S., the home of the U.S. Congress. Photo: Senate.gov
News

U.S. Congressmen: Foreign Agents Bill Diverts Georgia From Euro-Atlantic Path

Civil.ge Send an email 30/04/2024 - 13:36
0 1 minute read

On April 29, the Co-Chairs of the U.S. Congressional Georgia Caucus, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) issued a statement expressing their concern on Georgia’s Foreign Agents bill. The Congressmen note that this bill, “similar to that of Vladimir Putin’s, diverts Georgia from that [Euro-Atlantic] path.”

The Congressmen note that similar events occurred in 2012, when Vladimir Putin signed a “foreign agent law” requiring organizations that engage in political activity and receive foreign funding to register as foreign agents. “Putin used this “Foreign Agents law” to drastically curb free speech, all but eliminate Russian civil society, and further solidify his brutal rule as a dictator,” – reads the statement.

“It is incredibly concerning for the Republic of Georgia, a democratic partner of the United States that has received EU candidate status, to introduce and advance legislation that mimics Putin’s same anti-democratic instrument. We continue to support the Georgian people in their path to Euro-Atlantic inclusion and urge leaders to heed their calls for a flourishing and unimpeded civil society, independent judiciary, and a government that respects the rule of law and holds those who engage in corruption accountable,” state the Congressmen.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 30/04/2024 - 13:36
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Visitors from Turkey, Russia Dominate as Largest Group of International Visitors in Q1 2024

30/04/2024 - 12:54

FM Darchiashvili Visits Brussels

30/04/2024 - 12:51

Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.2% in March 2024

30/04/2024 - 12:29

Georgian Parliamentary Delegation Visits US Amid Foreign Agents Bill Controversy

30/04/2024 - 12:23
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button