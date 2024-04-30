U.S. Congressmen: Foreign Agents Bill Diverts Georgia From Euro-Atlantic Path

On April 29, the Co-Chairs of the U.S. Congressional Georgia Caucus, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) issued a statement expressing their concern on Georgia’s Foreign Agents bill. The Congressmen note that this bill, “similar to that of Vladimir Putin’s, diverts Georgia from that [Euro-Atlantic] path.”

The Congressmen note that similar events occurred in 2012, when Vladimir Putin signed a “foreign agent law” requiring organizations that engage in political activity and receive foreign funding to register as foreign agents. “Putin used this “Foreign Agents law” to drastically curb free speech, all but eliminate Russian civil society, and further solidify his brutal rule as a dictator,” – reads the statement.

“It is incredibly concerning for the Republic of Georgia, a democratic partner of the United States that has received EU candidate status, to introduce and advance legislation that mimics Putin’s same anti-democratic instrument. We continue to support the Georgian people in their path to Euro-Atlantic inclusion and urge leaders to heed their calls for a flourishing and unimpeded civil society, independent judiciary, and a government that respects the rule of law and holds those who engage in corruption accountable,” state the Congressmen.

