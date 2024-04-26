U.S. Helsinki Commission Urges Georgian Government Against Foreign Agents Bill

On April 25, the Commission On Security And Cooperation In Europe (CSCE), more known as U.S. Helsinki Commission, Chairman Joe Wilson and Ranking Member Steve Cohen issued a statement against the re-introduced Foreign Agents bill, urging the Georgian Government to “divert from this destructive path.”

The CSCE leadership notes: “It is appalling to see Georgia’s government so brazenly attack the will of its people and its relationship with the United States and the EU. The United States has been a committed friend to Georgia, providing concrete security assistance, political support, and billions of dollars of financial aid. Russia, by contrast, has only brought misery, destruction, and military occupation.”

The Helsinki Commission representatives state that comparison of this draft-law to U.S. FARA or other Western foreign influence monitoring mechanisms is “deliberate disinformation that parrot tired Kremlin talking points,” and add that “the United States remains a friend to the Georgian people’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and we will continue to support those principles. We urge the Georgian authorities to divert from this destructive path.”

Today, Chairman @RepJoeWilson and Ranking Member @RepCohen released a statement calling on Georgian leadership to abandon the Russian-style "foreign agent" bill. Georgia must divert from this destructive path and return to its previous liberal democratic trajectory. pic.twitter.com/k58Q0OG9zW — U.S. Helsinki Commission (@HelsinkiComm) April 25, 2024

Also Read: