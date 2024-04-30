German Political Foundations Urge Government to Drop Foreign Agents Bill

On April 29, the German Political Foundations represented in Georgia issued a statement expressing their “grave concern” over the draft law on Foreign Agents and urging the Georgian government to take seriously the concerns expressed by Georgian civil society and international partners and to drop the law.

The foundations state: “The passing of the law in the first hearing and the discussion as a whole substantially damages Georgia’s international reputation and relations with its Western partners. If the law is adopted, it would significantly harm the work of Georgian civil society organizations (CSOs) and independent media, which have contributed immensely to the democratization process of Georgia. It would further shrink the space for critical voices and promote polarization.”

The statement emphasizes that Georgian citizens have consistently expressed their desire for EU integration and their opposition to the law. The foundations note that they share the criticism of the law expressed by many “respected institutions” and urges the Georgian Parliament to “take the concerns of Georgian and international stakeholders seriously and vote down the law.”

“CSOs and independent media have been our valuable partners since we started our activities in Georgia over two decades ago. All our vital work for Georgia would face severe setbacks in case of the adoption of the law. In addition, we deeply regret that the adoption would run counter to Georgia’s constitutional commitment “to ensure the full integration of Georgia into the European Union,” – concludes the statement.

German Stiftungs are foundations dedicated to specific purposes, they can be involved in scientific research, social welfare, cultural activities and more. Their role in Germany is quite prominent, they cooperate with the German government, lobby on certain issues and shape public opinion in Germany.

Signatories of the statement: The Heinrich Boell Foundation, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, and Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

