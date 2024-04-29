Georgian Business Association Says Worried About Instability, Backs Government

In a statement released on April 28, the Business Association of Georgia (BAG) expressed concern that “political processes unfolding in the country” may threaten “a stable and predictable business environment.” With this statement, BAG, which unites and represents many of Georgia’s larger businesses, expressed support for the government as public resistance to the “foreign agents law” is bringing thousands of Georgians to the streets.

The Association says it is worried about the law on “transparency of foreign influence,” but only inasmuch as its potential negative impact on the country’s economy and growth is concerned. “The business community is concerned because it is always the first to feel and bear the negative impact of political instability,” the statement reads. The BAG distances itself from the content of the ongoing debate, saying, “It is natural and understandable that we, like other major business associations, will not and cannot enter into the substantive discussion of the above-mentioned draft law,” BAG said.

BAG appreciates “the effective communication that the business community has with the government.” While reiterating its commitment to transparency and alignment with European aspirations, it states, “We should move towards these goals without undermining the foundations of the country’s economic development.”