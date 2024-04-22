Number of International Visitors up 11% in 2024 Q1

938,644 tourists visited Georgia in the first quarter of 2024, according to information released by the National Tourism Administration on April 22. According to the given statistical data, this number of visitors is a 6.4% recovery of the pre-pandemic data. At the same time, compared to the same period last year, the growth reached 11%.

Specifically, the number of international travelers in the first quarter was 1.3 million. This represents a 80.4% recovery from pre-pandemic data and a 7.6% increase over 2023.

Notably, visitors from Poland topped the list with 11,734 (67.1% more than 2019 data) people visiting Georgia during this period. This was followed by Germany, with 46.1% more visitors than in the pre-pandemic year, and the United Kingdom, with an increase from 2019 to 27%.

The number of visitors from Russia decreased by 16.1% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 215,468 people.

According to the Tourism Administration, “the number of international travelers and international tourist visits is calculated according to the methodology developed in accordance with the recommendation of the World Tourism Organization and includes visits already made and completed”.

