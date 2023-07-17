Number of International Travelers up 75.9% in January- June, 2023

2.86 million international travelers visited Georgia in January-June, according to information released by the National Tourism Administration on July 17. According to the given statistical data, this number of visitors is a 74% recovery of the pre-pandemic data. At the same time, compared to the same period last year, the growth reached 75.9%.

Specifically, the number of international travelers in the second quarter was 1.65 million. This represents a 73.6% recovery from pre-pandemic data and a 57.4% increase over 2022.

As for international tourist visits, in the first and second quarters of 2023, 1.93 million visits were made to the country, which is a recovery of 90.8% of the 2019 data and an increase of 59.6% compared to 2022.

In particular, 1.09 million international tourist visits took place in Georgia in April-June, which represents an 87.2% recovery of 2019 data and a 44.8% increase compared to the previous year.

According to the administration, “the number of international travelers and international tourist visits is calculated according to the methodology developed in accordance with the recommendation of the World Tourism Organization and includes visits already made and completed”.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)