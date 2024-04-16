Photo Story | Citizens Protest Against Foreign Agents Law Deliberations in Legal Issues Committee

On April 15, a mass rally was held near the Parliament building against the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law while the legislature’s Legal Issues Committee discussed the bill.

The protests began at 10 a.m. behind the Parliament building, and thousands joined in the evening from 7 p.m. The peaceful demonstrations continued until late midnight.

Riot police were out in full force, and water and gas cannons were mobilized near the Parliament. Public warnings were issued, urging peaceful demonstrators to disperse and “not to overstep the limits of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly” According to Georgian MIA, 14 people were detained during the protests. In spite of the rally the Legal Issues Committee endorsed the bill late at night. Speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced that the bill will be discussed in its first reading at a parliamentary plenary session on April 16.

The banner reads: "Forward to Europe! This way has no alternative!" Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Bikers join rally against Foreign Agents Law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: "We are not Грузия [Gruzia], we are Georgia [Sakartvelo]" Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner quotes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as saying that the EU has no such regulation; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: No to Russian Law (2:0); Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Demonstrator with the flag of the First Republic of Georgia at a rally against the Foreign Agents Law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banners read: "Yes to Europe, No to Russian Law." Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
The Georgian banner reads: "Are you paid in lari or rubles?" Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: No to Soviet Communist "Dream," No to Russian Law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: "This" to your Russian Law" Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: "This law is a big Russian wall between us and the European Union" Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Flag of the First Republic of Georgia; Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
The banner reads: "You are Russians even from the Imedi TV drone." Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

