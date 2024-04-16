Photo Story | Citizens Protest Against Foreign Agents Law Deliberations in Legal Issues Committee
On April 15, a mass rally was held near the Parliament building against the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law while the legislature’s Legal Issues Committee discussed the bill.
The protests began at 10 a.m. behind the Parliament building, and thousands joined in the evening from 7 p.m. The peaceful demonstrations continued until late midnight.
Riot police were out in full force, and water and gas cannons were mobilized near the Parliament. Public warnings were issued, urging peaceful demonstrators to disperse and “not to overstep the limits of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly” According to Georgian MIA, 14 people were detained during the protests. In spite of the rally the Legal Issues Committee endorsed the bill late at night. Speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced that the bill will be discussed in its first reading at a parliamentary plenary session on April 16.
