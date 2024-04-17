NewsPhotogallery
Photo Story | Riot Police Use Pepper Spray to Break Up Protest Against “Foreign Agents Law,” Arrest Protesters
On April 16, another demonstration took place near the parliament building while the legislature was discussing the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law. After lawmakers left the building, the situation behind Parliament escalated as riot police used pepper spray to disperse peaceful demonstrators without warning, deliberately targeting the faces of protesters.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eleven people were detained during the demonstration.
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)