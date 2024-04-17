Photo Story | Riot Police Use Pepper Spray to Break Up Protest Against “Foreign Agents Law,” Arrest Protesters

On April 16, another demonstration took place near the parliament building while the legislature was discussing the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law. After lawmakers left the building, the situation behind Parliament escalated as riot police used pepper spray to disperse peaceful demonstrators without warning, deliberately targeting the faces of protesters.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eleven people were detained during the demonstration.

Protesters rally against the "Foreign Agents Law" on April 16; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: "Georgia's place is in Europe." From April 16 rally against the "Foreign Agents Law;" Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The banner reads: "Flights with Moscow have been resumed, so f*ck off." From the April 16 rally against the "Foreign Agents Law"; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Protesters and riot police during a demonstration against the "Foreign Agents Law" on April 16; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Riot police during a demonstration against the "Foreign Agents Law" on April 16. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A protester injured by pepper spray during a rally against the "Foreign Agents Law" on April 16; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)