President of Georgia Establishes NBG Board Selection Commission

On April 10, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili established the Selection Commission for the members of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) Board and held its first working meeting. The Commission agreed on the procedure for the selection of candidates, the evaluation criteria and the work schedule.

The members of the Selection Commission are:

Tamar Sulukhia – The Director of International Economic School (ISET) and ISET Research Institute at Tbilisi State University, the Chairman of the Commission;

Archil Mestvirishvili – Former Acting President of NBG and board member, IMF’s expert;

Nikoloz Kavelashvili – The Dean of the School of Business, Technology and Education at Ilia State University;

Giorgi Khishtovani – Research Director at PMC Research Center;

Giorgi Isakidze – General Producer TV company Business Media Georgia (BMG);

Ketevan Tatoshvili – Advisor to the President of Georgia on Relations with International Organizations and Social and Economic Issues.

Currently there are four vacancies in the Board of the National Bank of Georgia. The Administration of the President has received applications from 28 candidates for membership. The Commission will submit the selected candidates to the President of Georgia by April 20, 2024.

