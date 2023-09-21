Parliament Disregards President, Appoints Two New Members to NBG Board

In a plenary session today, the Parliament of Georgia has appointed Nana Keinishvili and Teimuraz Khomeriki to the National Bank of Georgia’s (NBG) Board, despite President Zurabishvili’s objection.

President Salome Zurabishvili had nominated these candidates last week. However, her Parliamentary Secretary declared today that the President withdrew her support for their appointment. This decision was linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding the NBG and its recent modification of international sanctions enforcement regulation to shield former Prosecutor General Otar Partshkhaladze, who is subject to US sanctions.

Nevertheless, the parliamentary majority proceeded to approve the appointments during the plenary session. Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, meanwhile, asserted before the plenary vote that they possessed written consent from the candidates.

Failure to promptly appoint at least one new candidate within the next two months could lead to the dysfunction of the NBG. This concern arose because three board members resigned yesterday and the law requires that there be at least five active members out of a possible nine to maintain the board’s functionality.

New NBG Board Members

Nana Keinishvili graduated from the Agrarian University of Georgia in 1986, with a major in horticulture and winery. In 2005, she earned a PhD in Economic Sciences and has held the position of academician at the Phasis International Secular-Scientific Academy since 2022. Between 2012 and 2016, Keinishvili served as a Member of Parliament from the ruling Georgian Dream party, where she held the role of Deputy Chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee. Additionally, from 2001 to 2012, she presided over the Red Cross Society in Georgia.

Teimuraz Khomeriki holds a degree in economics and finance from Tbilisi State University. In 2004-2005, he obtained a master’s degree in Public Finance from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. Additionally, Khomeriki pursued studies in Development Economics and International Development at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. Throughout his career, he has served as a Programme Manager at the Swiss Cooperation Office for the South Caucasus and worked with the Budget Office of the Parliament of Georgia, among other roles.

