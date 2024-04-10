U.S. Ambassador Reiterates “Serious Concern” about Foreign Agents’ Law, Rejects Similarity with FARA

On April 10, the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan reiterated the United States’ “serious concern” over the re-tabled Foreign Agents Law by the ruling Georgian Dream party, adding that “it is not similar to the law in the United States.” She made this statement while speaking to journalists at the opening of an American Center in Khashuri.

“If your Western partners and friends all have said that they have serious concerns with this legislation, but your occupiers have welcomed it, you have to ask whether it is a good thing for your country,” the U.S. Ambassador said.

“The way this legislation is drafted, it is not similar to the law [FARA] in the United States. The United States welcomes the role of our civil society organizations and how they help our country,” the Ambassador stressed, adding that “our law specifically requires organizations and individuals who lobby, who are paid to lobby on behalf of foreign governments for foreign governments interests. It requires them to register. It is a very different law.”

She reiterated that the United States has expressed “serious concern” about the draft with Georgian government officials “both publicly and privately. She added: “We are concerned that the legislation will derail Georgia from its European path and we are also concerned that it will negatively impact the ability of local civil society organizations to do the important work that they do to help Georgian people every day.”

Ambassador Dunnigan highlighted U.S. assistance to Georgia over the past thirty-plus years, including helping to strengthen Georgia’s defense forces, building medical and educational infrastructure, providing vocational training for Georgian citizens, supporting Georgian small businesses, providing educational opportunities for Georgian youth, and more. “This is what friends do. Friends help strengthen countries and their ability to thrive, to become more economically prosperous, and to defend themselves.” She added that she is “proud” of the U.S. support to Georgia, and of the civil society who implemented this assistance.

